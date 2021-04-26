Huntsville nonprofit empowers young adults in the hospitality industry

A brand new workforce development nonprofit, Hatch, announced Monday that it is starting a program designed to help 18 to 24-year-olds in the hospitality industry.

"We need to be empowering everyone in our community to lead self-sufficient lives, to become the best versions of themselves," said Garrett Coyne, the co-founder of Hatch.

Hatch is hoping to help empower the new leaders in the hospitality industry. Over the course of an eight-week program, young adults will learn hospitality and culinary training, as well as financial literacy. The best part is that students are paid more than $1,200 to participate in the program.

"Youth ages 18 to 24-year-olds who have maybe missed out on opportunities, who haven't been given opportunities throughout their lives," said Coyne.

This comes during a time when restaurant owners are struggling to find employees.

"You know, the industry itself is always looking for quality workers. And even more so than ever I guess, during the pandemic we lost a lot of industry workers," said Ruth Mercado, the food and beverage director of RCP.

Employers in the hospitality industry are hopeful this new program will provide more quality employees.

"Not only provide employment, but real training and support for these young kids, so a program like this is invaluable to the industry," said Mercado.

The eight-week intensive program will take place this summer. Applications will be released in the coming weeks, but if you're eager to jump on this opportunity, you can fill out an early interest form at hatchhsv.com.