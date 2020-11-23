Huntsville nonprofits encourage people to donate directly through local organizations to help homeless

Huntsville leaders are asking the public to adjust the way they donate to the homeless this holiday season.

Mayor Tommy Battle says he wants people to work with non-profit organizations, rather than donating directly to homeless camps.

Huntsville leaders say when people donate directly to a camp, some donations aren't disposed of correctly and then they pile up, creating health issues for people who live there. It then costs thousands of dollars in clean up.

Mayor Tommy Battle, members of Huntsville City Council, the Huntsville Police Department and representatives from a local organization, called Expect Little Miracles, came together on Monday to talk about the issue.

Leaders are encouraging people to donate money to homeless organizations to keep waste from building up at camps.

"I know everybody means well, but when loads of raw chicken are dropped off, you can imagine, they don't have a way to keep that, so within a few hours, that raw chicken becomes a hazard," said Joy McKee with the Huntsville Operation Green Team.

Expect Little Miracles representatives are asking volunteers in North Alabama to join charity tracker, a website that organizes efforts to help the homeless.

