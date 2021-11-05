Huntsville non-profit surprises veterans with a special welcome home

The Semper Fi Community Task Force of North Alabama hosted a hero's welcome for some veterans in Huntsville Friday.

It's their first year back after sitting out last year because of the pandemic.

This welcome was something to see because the veterans on this flight were injured in some way and weren't afforded a proper thank-you and welcome home.

"When they're well enough to go home, they just go home. There's no celebration, there's no welcome home ceremony so when they get out of the hospital this our chance to say thank you for what you've done," said David Bonwit.

David Bonwit is with the Semper Fi Community Task Force that helped put this event together.

One thing that makes this so special, is it's a complete surprise to the veterans as they get off the plane.

Even though we're about a week away from Veteran's Day, other leaders say it's important to show these brave men and woman support any way they can.

"A lot of communities have a veteran day, where they honor veterans, here in Huntsville, we have a veteran's week that absolutely honors veterans," said Colonel Glenn Mellor.

Colonel Glenn Mellor told WAAY-TV it was a beautiful moment when the vets walked through.

You could see some cry, some big smiles and big waves.

"It's just so important to tell a story to make sure that people recognize the veterans and what they do for this country," said Colonel Mellor.

This was the first time Semper Fi was able get this event back up after not being able to do it last year, and it's part of "Heroes week".

So, they will be celebrating veterans all week to show them how much they're needed and wanted.

Bonwit told WAAY-TV he just wants to say thank you.

"We couldn't do it without the support of the community. It ranges from Guntersville, up to Meridianville, we have people coming all the way down from Birmingham and Tuscaloosa to support the activities that we have here. So, it's all of North Alabama, southern Tennessee and the whole Tennessee valley,"

The non-profit is made up of all service members and their friends and family and they want to say a thank you to anyone who has served or is serving, and say this is what it's all about: community support.