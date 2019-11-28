Huntsville non-profit serves about 1,000 community members Thanksgiving meal

The Manna house served people in the Huntsville community this Thanksgiving. Volunteers gathered at First Baptist Church on Governors drive to serve food and pack meals to deliver to those who couldn't stop by.

Fran Fluhler, Manna House Director, said they prepared about 1,000 meals because she wants everyone to feel loved during the holiday season.

"The community has cooked the turkeys they have done what needed to be done. Local businesses have blessed us with cranberry sauce and other goodies and desserts and breads," she said.

Volunteers said it brings them joy as well.

"They are just so shocked and surprised to see a smiling face and to pray with them and to tell them, 'Happy Thanksgiving,'" volunteer Michelle Shaw said.

Shaw also brought her daughter and another family along to teach them about serving the community.

"I want them to serve as they are doing today. I want her to open her heart and see how important it is," she said.

"I like doing this because it gives homeless people and people who can’t afford it food," said her daughter Landry Claire.

Fluhler said it's the 13th year they've served a Thanksgiving meal to the community and don't plan on stopping anytime soon.

"It’s about everybody loving on each other," she said.