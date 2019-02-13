Huntsville non-profit needs donations to stay open

A non-profit that houses out-of-town families with loved ones in the hospital is running out of money.

The Blount House told WAAY 31 Wednesday that it's in desperate need of donations. The house is funded by those donations and a small fee for guests.

Families are only charged $35 for the first night of their stay and $20 each day after. The house has 10 rooms and can hold about 25 people.

A worker, Susan Walker, said it costs thousands of dollars a month to keep the place open.

"Their choice would be a hotel, which they can't afford, or our house where we charge very little, but we have a full kitchen. They can cook here, eat here. We call this a place away from home, so they can be together and they can go through their struggles together," said Walker.

Guests can typically stay for 21 days, and there is usually a wait list.