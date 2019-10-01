Clear

Huntsville non-profit celebrating National Disability Employment Awareness Month

The local non-profit, Phoenix, is celebrating all month long.

October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month, and a Huntsville non-profit will celebrate all month long.

Phoenix provides services and jobs to people with disabilities in North Alabama. Tuesday morning, they celebrated the proclamation with their CEO and community leaders. They say making October Disability Employment Awareness Month will help bring more attention to the issue of employers not hiring people based on physical disabilities.

"The disability is irrelevant. We have people who can do your job. If we don't, we will tell you that, but there are individuals who are ready to work and who can work," said Phoenix CEO, David Perez.

Throughout the month, Phoenix will hold events for people with disabilities, like softball games and a legislative reception.

