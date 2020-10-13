Huntsville non-profit Village of Promise works to help families even during pandemic

Village of Promise offers mentorship for both parents and children as well as childcare for families. They've stayed open through the Coronavirus pandemic, with safety precautions in place.

"Don't let nothing stop you. That's what village of promise has inspired me not to let nothing stop me. No matter how old you are, we have grandparents coming through the program and everybody is striving to do better," said Rita Mcadoo, a graduate of the program who has gone on to get her business degree, with honors. She now works at Village of Promise.

The non-profit needs supplies donations for their daily operations including: Lysol spray, disposable gloves, fruit cups, apple sauce pouches and breakfast bars. Please take donations to Village of Promise at 2700 Fairbanks Ave in Huntsville. Donations can be dropped of on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

In November, the non-profit will hold a city-wide Thanksgiving meal. The event will be on November 25th at Big Spring Park. To sponsor "One Table" email rmadoovop@gmail.com.