People in Huntsville are remembering the owner of a small barbecue restaurant after he passed away.
Melvin Rogers Jr., 72, owned Melvin's Place of Barbecue on Hall Avenue in Huntsville. He passed away on Monday of a medical condition.
People who worked nearby say his restaurant was full of customers day in and day out. They say he had a special love for food and people, and all he wanted was to bring people together.
We spoke to one of his close friends who says it'll be hard to fill the void now that he's gone.
"He brought all the people together around here with his barbecue, and I just want to say we're going to miss him around here. One thing about it is he had a clientele and people came from everywhere for Melvin's Barbecue," Eugene Leslie said.
Melvin's memorial service is this Saturday at the Berryhill funeral home.
Related Content
- Huntsville neighbors remember former restaurant owner
- Neighbors remember elderly woman who died in Huntsville apartment fire
- Huntsville restaurant co-owner says government shutdown hurting business
- 3 new restaurants coming to downtown Huntsville
- First restaurant announced for downtown Huntsville development
- Huntsville restaurants stop handing out plastic straws
- Local Huntsville restaurant broken into overnight
- Police investigating Huntsville fast-food restaurant shooting
- Huntsville restaurant's business booming after government reopened
- 8th annual Huntsville Restaurant Week begins Friday