Huntsville neighbors remember former restaurant owner

People in Huntsville are remembering the owner of a small barbecue restaurant after he passed away.

Melvin Rogers Jr., 72, owned Melvin's Place of Barbecue on Hall Avenue in Huntsville. He passed away on Monday of a medical condition.

People who worked nearby say his restaurant was full of customers day in and day out. They say he had a special love for food and people, and all he wanted was to bring people together.

We spoke to one of his close friends who says it'll be hard to fill the void now that he's gone.

"He brought all the people together around here with his barbecue, and I just want to say we're going to miss him around here. One thing about it is he had a clientele and people came from everywhere for Melvin's Barbecue," Eugene Leslie said.

Melvin's memorial service is this Saturday at the Berryhill funeral home.