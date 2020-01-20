Huntsville neighbors react after apartment fire displaces 8 people

An apartment fire in Huntsville is under investigation after it forced eight people out of their home.

The fire happened at Serenity Apartments off Golf Road in Huntsville.

Workers at the complex said they found a warm place for all 8 people impacted. Neighbors say they are stunned by the damage left behind.

Skylar Rowan was inside his apartment Monday morning when the smoke detector started going off, but he didn't think anything of it.

"We didn’t think anything of it. It’s randomly going off again, and then 10 minutes later my buddy Style called me and was like, ‘Are you guys OK? Your apartment building is on fire man,'" he said.

"They go off randomly all the time for whatever reason. There will be no smoke in our apartment."

Rowan and his friend said it started to smell like something was burning, so they went outside and discovered Huntsville Fire & Rescue trying to put a fire out.

"You could smell the smoke of burning wood just coming, flooding through the units," he said.

Investigators believes the fire started in the kitchen of one of the three occupied units impacted and shared these pictures of the damage it let behind.

"I really don’t know. That’s a sight to see, really," Cameron Christian, Rowan's friend, said.

Rowan and Christian said they’re grateful the fire didn’t do more damage.

"I’ve got a daughter and she comes over and stays with us, so yeah that definitely does concern me," Rowan added.

Huntsville Fire & Rescue said no one was hurt.

The Red Cross said it was also assisting those were impacted by the fire.