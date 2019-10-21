Huntsville neighbors on edge after man assaulted in his home

A neighborhood is on edge after police say a man was assaulted at his home.

Police said it happened Sunday night at a home on Kildare Street in northwest Huntsville.

WAAY 31 spoke with people who say they don't feel safe in their own homes.

"I was in the house. I just came out, and a whole lot of police were out here," one neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said.

He said when he walked outside Sunday evening, he saw the street filled with police cars. When he asked someone what happened, he found out his neighbor had been attacked.

The neighbor said recently, a lot of suspicious activity has been happening, and he doesn't feel safe anymore.

"I just don't want to be around this area anymore. I need to get away from here," he said.

Huntsville police would not release the name of the attacker, but said he forced his way into the victim's home and hit him in the head with a bat. They said the two know each other, and the man with the bat accused the victim of having an affair with his wife.

"If they would have gotten to shooting at each other, my house is right here, he could've hit one of the cars or hit me or my friends or anybody. Bullets ain't got names," the neighbor said.

Police said they know who the attacker is, but they can't make an arrest until the victim cooperates with their investigation.