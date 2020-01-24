Huntsville neighborhoods experience pothole problems

WAAY 31 learned it could be a while before potholes in your neighborhood get filled.

With our cold and wet weather more and more people are complaining about potholes.

Neighbors say potholes are a big problem along Price Road and they are tired of driving over them, but Huntsville city officials say they have to wait for dryer weather before they can repave the road.

"It's really frustrating," said Huntsville resident, Matt Brooks.

"They are horrible and we've been wanting something done about it for years," said Huntsville resident, Gwen Stewart.

People who live on price road say the potholes in their neighborhood are so bad, it's taking a toll on their cars.

"It knocks the pressure out of my tires so I have to fill them up with air all of the time," said Brooks.

They say the potholes are now impacting their drive.

"It jars you a lot of the time. You have to go really , extremely slow," said Stewart.

"It definitely is a problem," said Brooks.

Huntsville City Councilman, Bill Kling told WAAY 31 road fixes are a priority, but the Public Works Department needs to wait until spring time for more consistent weather.

"The sun comes out, then it freezes at night, more rain comes in and as the asphalt gets a little brittle, moisture gets into it," said Huntsville City Councilman, Bill Kling.

Meanwhile, people along price road say they’re counting down the days.

"Pot holes make the whole neighborhood look bad so you can only hope the city will get out here and do what they are supposed to do," said Brooks.

If anyone has concerns about potholes in their neighborhoods, they can call Huntsville City Council or the Public Works Department.