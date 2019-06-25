Huntsville neighborhood frustrated by traffic caused from construction

Two accidents on Governors Drive right around rush hour Tuesday caused massive headaches for drivers and people who live in the area.

One of the accidents happened at Cass Circle and it closed down east bound lanes heading towards Hampton Cove. The other happened at Monte Sano Boulevard.

The accidents caused people to back up Big Cove Road and Parkhill Road. People who live in that neighborhood told WAAY 31 it took them roughly 2 hours to get home because of the traffic. The traffic Tuesday was bad, but traffic overall has been an increasing problem in the area.

Jeff Brown has lived on Parkhill Road for 15 years. He said in the last 2-3 weeks alone the traffic on the street has become so bad he can't park in his garage because of traffic, "I can't access parkhill, because its backed up anywhere from 45 minutes to an hour and a half every afternoon," said Brown.

When traffic is made even worse by accidents, "I don't know how i'm going to come home, because there's not that many access points to this neighborhood," said Brown.

He doesn't know what the solution is, but he and several of his neighbors are frustrated and want something to change, "there's got to be some response, some something to do to allow traffic to flow more evenly and predictably on governors, so this doesn't just become this offload," said Brown.

Brown and some of his neighbors told WAAY they were so frustrated Tuesday afternoon that they contacted their City Council Member Frances Akridge to see if she can help find a solution.