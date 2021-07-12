Huntsville native taken day two in MLB Draft

A big day for Christian MacLeod. The former Huntsville Panther and national champion with the Mississippi State Bulldogs, heard his name called on day two of the MLB Draft.

The Twins selected the pitcher with the 159th pick in round five.

The lefty struck out 113 batters on the way to the Bulldogs' national title.

WAAY31 spoke with his high school coach, David Sharp, who is thrilled. MacLeod marks Sharps's seventh player to go pro!