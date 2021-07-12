Clear

Huntsville native taken day two in MLB Draft

From Huntsville to the Twins.

Posted: Jul 12, 2021 10:05 PM
Updated: Jul 12, 2021 10:10 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

A big day for Christian MacLeod. The former Huntsville Panther and national champion with the Mississippi State Bulldogs, heard his name called on day two of the MLB Draft.
The Twins selected the pitcher with the 159th pick in round five.
The lefty struck out 113 batters on the way to the Bulldogs' national title.
WAAY31 spoke with his high school coach, David Sharp, who is thrilled. MacLeod marks Sharps's seventh player to go pro!

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Mostly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events