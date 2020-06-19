Clear
BREAKING NEWS State: Several Madison County restaurants closed due to employees not wearing masks Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Huntsville native successfully completes tour aboard U.S. Navy submarine

Capt. Seth Burton; Credit: Navy Office of Community Outreach

Burton, from Huntsville, graduated summa cum laude from the University of Alabama in Huntsville with a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering, and studied international relations as an Olmsted Scholar at the Albert Ludwig’s University of Freiburg in Freiburg, Germany.

Posted: Jun 19, 2020 10:00 AM
Posted By: Mass Communication Specialist 1st Ashley Berumen, Submarine Group 10 Public Affairs

The Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Florida (SSGN 728) (Gold) held a change of command aboard Naval Submarine Base, Kings Bay, Georgia, June 12.

Capt. Seth Burton was relieved by Capt. Theron Davis as commanding officer of Florida (Gold).

“I am extremely proud of the professional men and women who bring life to Florida, a national security treasure," said Burton to the crew. "The life we live as submariners and citizen-Sailors is hard one, but a truly honorable one. The culture of trust and honor you have established in the Florida Gold family will help sustain you through the unknown challenges ahead. I sincerely thank you for your quiet and sacrificial service.”

Burton assumed command of Florida’s Gold Crew in October 2018. Under his command, the ship was awarded the 2019 Commander, Submarine Squadron 16 Battle Efficiency “E” award and completed a 27-month forward deployment, the longest in Atlantic Fleet history.

Burton, from Huntsville, Alabama, graduated summa cum laude from the University of Alabama in Huntsville with a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering, and studied international relations as an Olmsted Scholar at the Albert Ludwig’s University of Freiburg in Freiburg, Germany. He received a master’s degree in national security and strategic studies from the U.S. Naval War College.

“I feel truly privileged to have had the opportunity to serve as the commanding officer of this incredible group of Navy professionals and their mighty warship," said Burton. “Their persistent performance and dedication to duty, day in and day out, to achieve the seemingly unachievable, is a testament to today’s youth and their willingness to work together for a higher purpose.”

At sea, Burton served aboard USS Jefferson City (SSN 759), USS Kentucky (SSBN 737) (Gold) and USS Newport News (SSN 750). His first command at sea was USS Scranton (SSN 756) in Norfolk, Virginia.

Burton thanked his wife, Danete and children, Evan, Aaron, Christian and daughter-in-law Kristina for their support.

“Danete, you are the epitome of a selfless servant,” said Burton. “Without you teaching our boys the importance of duty and sacrifice, and teaching them to embrace this calling, I would not have had this incredible opportunity to serve our citizenry alongside these young patriots. Thank you and the boys for sacrificing so much over the years in service to your country.

The incoming commanding officer, Davis, previously served as Commander, Submarine Forces Atlantic Fleet Shipyard Representative, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine. Davis is from Minerva, Ohio, and was commissioned through the Nuclear Enlisted Commissioning Program in 1993. He graduated summa cum laude from Auburn University in 1996 with a bachelor’s degree in materials engineering. He holds a master’s degree in engineering management from Old Dominion University.

He contributes his success to his wife, Jodie, and his children, Randahl and Zachary.

“Capt. Burton, thank you for a smooth turnover and the development of an outstanding crew,” said Davis. “To the officers and crew of Florida Gold Crew, I look forward to working with each and every one of you.”

Florida is the first submarine and the sixth United States Navy ship to bear the name of the state. It was the second submarine to complete the conversion from a ballistic-missile submarine to a guided-missile submarine.

Burton will now serve as Chief of Staff for the Director, Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C.

Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay is homeport to all East Coast Ohio-class submarines.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Scottsboro
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 84°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 28583

Reported Deaths: 812
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Montgomery295671
Mobile2788130
Jefferson2647120
Tuscaloosa141825
Marshall9569
Franklin75410
Lee75335
Shelby68720
Morgan6762
Walker6166
Madison5776
Elmore57610
Butler55125
Dallas5316
Tallapoosa48268
Chambers47226
Lowndes40114
Unassigned3986
Baldwin3779
Autauga3696
DeKalb3525
Etowah34212
Pike3422
Houston3285
Russell3130
Bullock3118
Coffee2971
Cullman2821
Colbert2765
Lauderdale2654
Sumter26411
Barbour2501
Limestone2420
Hale23715
Wilcox2308
Marengo2259
Calhoun2004
Clarke1973
Dale1830
Covington1821
Choctaw18011
St. Clair1802
Talladega1666
Marion14912
Winston1491
Monroe1482
Chilton1432
Pickens1426
Randolph1418
Greene1355
Jackson1343
Macon1336
Blount1211
Bibb1151
Escambia1134
Crenshaw1123
Conecuh1091
Henry1092
Washington886
Perry790
Lawrence670
Cherokee515
Lamar500
Fayette490
Geneva480
Coosa461
Clay302
Cleburne221

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 32114

Reported Deaths: 498
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby7183155
Davidson708291
Hamilton188121
Rutherford185131
Trousdale14604
Sumner111948
Williamson73012
Lake6890
Robertson6589
Bledsoe6141
Putnam6126
Knox5735
Wilson54414
Tipton5344
Out of TN4637
Bedford4034
Montgomery3415
Bradley3032
Sevier2973
Rhea2430
Hardeman2260
Loudon2141
Macon2093
Madison1882
Fayette1862
Maury1771
McMinn17015
Cheatham1590
Unassigned1520
Dickson1400
Cumberland1373
Dyer1160
Blount1153
Coffee970
Monroe934
Washington930
Hamblen924
Lawrence722
Lauderdale711
Sullivan712
Gibson691
Obion671
Anderson662
Franklin642
Wayne640
Hickman620
Greene552
Unicoi520
White502
Marion492
Jefferson480
Lincoln480
Hardin445
Marshall441
Smith431
DeKalb410
Haywood392
Overton380
Grundy371
Hawkins372
Carroll361
Henry350
Warren350
Weakley350
Cannon340
McNairy330
Polk320
Roane320
Meigs290
Perry280
Cocke270
Campbell251
Johnson250
Giles230
Sequatchie230
Carter221
Grainger220
Morgan211
Jackson200
Crockett193
Henderson190
Humphreys181
Stewart160
Claiborne150
Fentress150
Chester140
Decatur140
Scott140
Clay110
Houston100
Union90
Benton81
Lewis50
Moore50
Van Buren50
Pickett40
Hancock10

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events