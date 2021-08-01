Huntsville native new athletic director at Alabama State University

Alabama State University chose Jason Cable as its next athletic director.

This comes after a month-long, nationwide search.

“I am excited about having Dr. Cable join our leadership team,” ASU President Quinton T. Ross, Jr. said. “He has the experience and his credentials are unquestionable. He embodies the future of ASU athletics.”

Cable has been the Senior Associate Commissioner for Administration with the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) for nearly three years. He says he looks forward to the opportunity.

“ASU has such a rich history and winning tradition founded upon the unwavering pursuit of excellence. I vow a relentless effort to build champions in everything we do. I look forward to working in partnership with our campus and business communities to provide our students, alumni, fans, and the city of Montgomery experiences that unify us and make Hornet Nation proud," Cable said.

Cable's first day at ASU will be on August 15.