Huntsville native living out pro-soccer dream

Jake Rufe's been kicking it on the soccer field since his youth days playing for Huntsville Football Club.

His career would only go up from there.

Rufe went on to play for Grissom high.

Then spent four years playing division-one soccer.

This setting him up to achieve his goal of playing pro soccer.

Even better, his club, Birmingham Legion FC, is close to home. "My cousin's here tonight, my parents have been to most of the games," Rufe said. "It's just special because in college and at Charlotte, they couldn't come to any games, but now, they get to see me live out my dream."

Legion FC sits in first place in their USL Group G. The success the club's had this season makes Rufe proud to wear the black and gold. But no matter what jersey he wears now, he'll always rep, his hometown.

Rufe says he the constant support from Huntsville, is why he plays the game.

"Makes you believe, makes you aspire to get to that next level," Rufe said.

