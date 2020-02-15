Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Huntsville native identified as victim of Houston County wreck

A family member told WAAY 31 that Lauren Moore was born and raised in Huntsville, but was living in Fort Rucker with her husband at the time of the crash.

Posted: Feb 15, 2020 10:47 PM
Updated: Feb 15, 2020 10:49 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

A woman who crashed her car into a Houston County pond was identified as a Huntsville native.

The ABC station in Dothan reports that Lauren Moore, 25, crashed her car sometime on Thursday, but the vehicle wasn't discovered until Friday morning when tracks were found leading to the water near Wicksburg and Bay Springs.

Lauren Moore, 25, reportedly crashed her car into the pond off of Highway 84 near Wicksberg and Bay Springs sometime on Thursday, according to the ABC station in Dothan. (Courtesy: Chelsea Webster) Lauren Moore, 25, reportedly crashed her car into the pond off of Highway 84 near Wicksberg and Bay Springs sometime on Thursday, according to the ABC station in Dothan. (Courtesy: Chelsea Webster)

A family member told WAAY 31 that Moore was born and raised in Huntsville, but was living in Fort Rucker with her husband at the time of the crash.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) state troopers responded to the scene along with the Houston County Sheriff's Office, the Houston County Rescue Unit and Wicksberg Fire & Rescue.

Officials have not yet determined what led to the wreck.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 47°
Florence
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 48°
Fayetteville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 44°
Decatur
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 44°
Scottsboro
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events