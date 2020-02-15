Huntsville native identified as victim of Houston County wreck

A woman who crashed her car into a Houston County pond was identified as a Huntsville native.
The ABC station in Dothan reports that Lauren Moore, 25, crashed her car sometime on Thursday, but the vehicle wasn't discovered until Friday morning when tracks were found leading to the water near Wicksburg and Bay Springs.
A family member told WAAY 31 that Moore was born and raised in Huntsville, but was living in Fort Rucker with her husband at the time of the crash.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) state troopers responded to the scene along with the Houston County Sheriff's Office, the Houston County Rescue Unit and Wicksberg Fire & Rescue.
Officials have not yet determined what led to the wreck.
