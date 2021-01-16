Huntsville native John Petty breaks Alabama three-point record

John Petty is now the University of Alabama's career three-point leader.

During a dominating 90-59 win over Arkansas Saturday, Petty led the Tide with 17 points, hitting five three-pointers.

Petty only needed four to surpass Brian Williams' record of 263, scored from 1996-1999. Now with 265, Petty said his teammates deserve some of the credit.

“It means a lot, a lot to me, but it’s also going to be fun to celebrate with my teammates because without them, you know, I wouldn’t be in this position," he said. "Without getting great shots from them, without them doing they thing, you know, attracting people then kicking it out to me. So just as much as it is on me, it is on them, as well."

With the win, Alabama moves to 11-3 on the season, with a 6-0 record in SEC play.