Huntsville named in top cities for career opportunities in 2019

Huntsville is a top city for career opportunities in 2019. That's according to the website, SmartAsset.com.
The website says it judged cities using data on unemployment rates, changes in total employment, median incomes, income growth over time, annual housing costs, the number of career counselors and the number of higher education teachers.
It says Huntsville is the fourth best city in the nation for career opportunities due to its annual housing costs being just $9,768 and it having the fourth-highest income growth with time, at 47.99%.
The city's annual housing costs were the third lowest in the top 10 of the study, according to the website. However, it didn't rank well when it comes to career counselors, because its 1.41 per 1,000 workers is the second-lowest rate for that metric in the site's top 10 cities.
