Huntsville named tenth best tech town in the country

A new information technology study names Huntsville the tenth best tech town in the country. The study analyzes salary, job availability, growth and cost of living to help people make the best decision on where to work.

According to data the research group conducted, almost 11,000 technology jobs were posted in Huntsville over the past 12 months.

For information technology jobs in particular, the median salary is almost $92,000 per year. One of the biggest things that differentiates Huntsville is that the growth of IT jobs is expected to increase by 4 percent in the next five years.

Huntsville was ranked just behind Atlanta, which earned the ninth best tech town ranking. It was North Carolina that took home the top spots, as Charlotte and Raleigh ranked one and two with Durham placing 15th.

The study is designed to teach tech workers of the best opportunities in the country and with Huntsville ranking so high, even more tech workers will be headed this way.