Huntsville named one of the “52 Places to Go in 2019” by the New York Times

The city of Huntsville announced Wednesday that it was named one of the “52 Places to Go in 2019” by the New York Times. The list includes cities like Munich, Las Vegas and New York City.

Huntsville was also 22nd in a list of the best travel destinations in the world for 2019. The city says events like re-enactments of the Apollo 11 moon landing at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center make Huntsville a great place to visit. The state bicentennial is also mentioned as a great reason to visit the city in 2019.

“The New York Times discovered what we here in Huntsville have known for a while now – that the Rocket City is the place to be in 2019,” said Judy Ryals, the President and CEO of the Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB), in a statement released Wednesday. “Our community has worked incredibly hard to embrace these hallmark anniversaries and create some truly unforgettable experiences for both our visitors and locals, and those efforts are starting to be noticed. We expect to see many visitors coming in for these special events and we know once they experience the warmth, the creativity, and the vibrancy of our city, they’ll be back.”

The official Huntsville/Madison County schedules for the Alabama bicentennial and the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing can be found HERE.