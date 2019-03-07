Huntsville named one of the 100 best places to live in America

Huntsville comes in at No. 40 on the 2019 Top 100 Best Places to Live by Livability.com.

About Huntsville, Livability says: “Huntsville is out of this world — literally! The city is known as “Rocket City” because of the heavy presence of aerospace technology and the iconic rocket at the U.S. Rocket and Science Center.

"But there’s more to this up-and-coming city than just space. Home to the University of Alabama - Huntsville and Alabama A&M University, Huntsville scored high in the education category and has a thriving economy to boot. If you’re looking for a tech job, look no further: Huntsville earned the #1 spot on Livability’s Top 10 Best Cities for STEM Workers list, and was named to our list of Tech Hotspots.

"Weekends spent in Downtown Huntsville are ideal for residents of every age. The downtown area is chock full of cute shops, delicious dining options and an abundance of entertainment options."

You can read the full entry on Huntsville here, and see the entire list here. (Spoiler alert: Boise, Idaho, comes in at No. 1)

According to a press release from Livability:

The 2019 rankings were guided by an exclusive studyconducted by Livability.com in partnership with Ipsos. More than 1,000 millennials across the country were surveyed to determine what matters most to them when making relocation decisions. The top responses — affordability and job opportunities — were factored into this year’s ranking criteria, including, for the first time ever, a cap on housing costs.

“The cities on this year’s list represent the best of the best when it comes to affordability and opportunity,” says Livability.com Editor-in-Chief Winona Dimeo-Ediger. “These 100 cities are not just fantastic places to live in terms of their amenities, education, health care and infrastructure, they are places where young people can build amazing careers and communities.”