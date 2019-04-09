Huntsville named most affordable place to live in America

For the second year in a row, U.S. News and World Report has ranked Huntsville as No. 1 on its list of the 25 Best Affordable Places to Live in the U.S.
“An above-average median annual salary and low cost of living mean Huntsville residents are keeping more money in their pockets to devote to other things,” the report says.
Other cities on the report, which you can view here, are Des Moines, Iowa, Syracuse, N.Y., Greenville, S.C., and Charlotte, N.C.
