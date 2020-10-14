Huntsville named ‘Most Affordable Place to Live in the U.S.’

According to research compiled by U.S. News and World Report, Huntsville is at the top of the list of "Best Affordable Places to Live" in the country!

The ranking is based on high salaries and affordable housing. This is the third year in a row that Huntsville earned the title, out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S.

"An above-average individual annual salary and low cost of living mean Huntsville residents are keeping more money in their pockets to devote to other things. Just 19.16% of the median household income in Huntsville goes toward housing costs,” the report said.

Huntsville also ranked high on the list of overall "Best Places to Live in America," at Number 15.

You can see the full rankings here and here.