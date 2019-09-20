Huntsville named 11th best place to live in America

Business Insider on Friday released its list of The 50 Best Places to Live in America Right Now, and only one Alabama city made the list.
Huntsville came in at No. 11 on the list. Austin, Texas, came in at No. 1. Huntsville is between Raleigh and Durham, N.C., at No. 10 and Madison, Wisc., at No. 12.
Here’s how Huntsville is described: “The once-sleepy town of Huntsville, Alabama, gained fame in the 1960s when it became a hub for NASA. Now Huntsville is undergoing another renaissance, with tech companies, craft breweries, and artists all flocking to the town in recent years.
“Huntsville is the fastest-growing city in Alabama, and residents are enjoying an emerging downtown shopping and dining scene even as the city maintains a low cost of living. If you can handle the heat and humidity, you might find yourself at home there.”
Read more about what Business Insider says about the Rocket City and see the entire list HERE.
