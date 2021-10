A Huntsville murder suspect surrendered to Major Crimes Unit investigators on Wednesday.

Terrel Lamont Bradford, 28, has been charged with capital murder in the deadly shooting of Rishawna Mialynn Brooks, 23, on Sunday.

Huntsville police said the killing happened after a “domestic-related altercation” in a parking lot in the 4,600 block of Governors House Drive.

Bradford also was booked on an unrelated robbery charge, police said.