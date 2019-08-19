A Huntsville man charged with murder following a 2018 shooting is arguing for two new reasons why he shouldn't be found guilty.

Last Tuesday, Ronald Smith, the attorney for 29-year-old Sateaus Wilson, entered a Motion to Dismiss under the Alabama Stand Your Ground statute, a motion for a court-ordered mental examination of Wilson and a notice of intent to pursue a special plea of not guilty by reason of mental diseas or defect.

Wilson was arrested on January 26, 2018, and charged with the shooting death of 19-year-old Dimitrick Mimis. He was indicted on a murder charge on January 18, 2019.

According to the indictment, Wilson shot and killed Mimis with a hand gun.

In his filing Smith argued that Mimis "was the initial aggressor and attack Mr. Wilson. In response, Mr. Wilson defended himself against imminent danger."

Smith goes on to state that Wilson "was a guest at his brother's house when the incident occurred; consequentially, he had a right to be there." He said Wilson is entitled to a pretrial immunity hearing based on the findings of previous cases, Alabama v. Harrison and Malone v. State of Alabama.

In the motion for a mental examination, Smith said that Wilson told him that he "suffers from mental illness and/or mental dificency, and/or was suffering from same at the time of his arrest."

Wilson was initially released on a $60,000 bond on January 26, 2018, but he was arrested again on February 22, 2018, and charged with Robbery in the First-Degree. The indictment on that charge stated that Wilson stole about $1,800 from a victim.

Jail records state that he was released on a $60,000 bond on November 9, 2018. According to jail records, Wilson was arrested again last month on three charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and one charge of Promoting Prison Contraband in the Second-Degree.

He is currently being held in the Madison County Jail on a $130,000 bond.

The Madison County District Attorney's Office confirmed to WAAY 31 Monday morning that the case was continued, but a new date has not been announced for the next hearing or trial.