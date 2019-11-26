Clear

Huntsville municipal offices closed for Thanksgiving holiday

Several city offices will be affected by the holiday.

Posted: Nov 26, 2019 2:10 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville's municipal offices will be closed for Thanksgiving on Nov. 28 and Nov. 29.

The city provided this list of the services that will be affected:

  • Garbage Collection: Thursday's residential curbside collection will be picked up on Friday, Nov. 29.
  • Public Transit: Thursday's Shuttle B​us and Handi-Ride services will be closed. Transit service resumes on Friday, Nov. 29.
  • Parks & Recreation: Recreation centers and facilities will be closed on Thursday and Friday and will reopen on Saturday, Nov. 30.
  • Animal Services: The Animal Shelter and Animal Services will be closed from Thursday through Sunday.
  • Municipal Court: Closed Thursday and Friday.
  • Public Safety: Police and Fire will remain on duty throughout the holiday weekend.

