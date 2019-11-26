Huntsville municipal offices closed for Thanksgiving holiday

Huntsville's municipal offices will be closed for Thanksgiving on Nov. 28 and Nov. 29.
The city provided this list of the services that will be affected:
- Garbage Collection: Thursday's residential curbside collection will be picked up on Friday, Nov. 29.
- Public Transit: Thursday's Shuttle Bus and Handi-Ride services will be closed. Transit service resumes on Friday, Nov. 29.
- Parks & Recreation: Recreation centers and facilities will be closed on Thursday and Friday and will reopen on Saturday, Nov. 30.
- Animal Services: The Animal Shelter and Animal Services will be closed from Thursday through Sunday.
- Municipal Court: Closed Thursday and Friday.
- Public Safety: Police and Fire will remain on duty throughout the holiday weekend.
