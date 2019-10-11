Huntsville moving forward with buying land for Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering

The city of Huntsville is moving forward with purchasing land where the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering will be built.

The permanent home will be along Wynn Drive and Bradford Drive in Cummings Research Park.

WAAY 31 found out more about the next steps before the new school opens.

The school will be the first of its kind in the state and ready to open in August of 2020.

Senator Arthur Orr is the president of the board of trustees for the new school. He is happy to hear the city of Huntsville is moving forward with plans to pay around $1.6 million for this 23 acres so the state can build the new charter school. He said this spot is perfect for several reasons.

"Just a perfect spot for us and we're very pleased and grateful for the city taking those steps," Orr said. "The city planned a Greenway that'll come near the site on the east side. So, that'll be good as well and we're near the Space Camp, the Rocket Center and Research Park as a whole."

Senator Orr said for now, they will most likely use an empty dormitory and classroom at the campus at Oakwood University as a temporary site until the permanent building in ready. That's after a previous agreement with the University of Alabama in Huntsville didn't work out.

The president of the school, Matt Massey, has selected a few administrators of the program.

"Massey has hired a team or is in the process of hiring a team of key leaders and once that's done, we'll be looking at educators and teachers to teach at the school," Orr said.

The city of Huntsville is working on a purchase plan for the property and hopes to approve the agreement by the end of the year. They will then transfer the property to the state so construction can begin.

Senator Orr said they're getting ready to draft up an application for students. The cyber school will offer programs to 10th to 12th graders from across the state. Dorms will also be built onsite for the estimated 100 kids who will live there.