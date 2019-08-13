Huntsville movers battle brutal heat while working

Being in the heat is brutal for many people working outdoors, and especially for those who have to do heavy lifting.

WAAY 31 followed some movers as they loaded up a house to see how they get through their workday. On the inside of their moving truck, temperatures can reach about 105 degrees. If you match that with the heat outside on Tuesday, which had a heat index of about 107 degrees, work is looking pretty rough for movers.

"It's just hard. Like the temperature right now, 94, it's pretty bad," AJ Westbrook, a mover, said.

Westbrook has been a mover for a couple of years and also trains new movers at Two Men and a Truck. He said he tells them to pace themselves when they are first starting out.

"Everybody was, like, pretty much new to the heat at one point or another," Westbrook said.

Anthony Ferguson was the leader of the moving project on Tuesday, which will take about five days to complete. He said he looks for ways to keep cool anyway he can.

"If I'm able to get a quick break like I am now, come inside in the air conditioning, out of the heat and grab some boxes," Ferguson said.

"It's a hard time to be able to do it, but we're inside too, so we're trying to keep the air conditioning on," the homeowner, James Brelsford, said.

The manager for Two Men and a Truck, Drew Vandiver, said movers are trained early on to look for signs of heat exhaustion.

"The main thing is just watching who you're working with, and we talk about, you know, educating our guys on some signs," Vandiver said.

As the leader of the team, Ferguson is making sure he does just that.

"Every 15 to 20 minutes, we drink water. We make sure that everybody is hydrated. We check on each other constantly throughout the day," Ferguson said.

"If he goes down, then we have to pick up his slack, so it's not really good if he overdoes it," he said.

It doesn't look like movers will get too much of a break from the heat with temperatures at about 92 degrees for Wednesday.