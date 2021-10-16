Huntsville mourns passing of longtime former councilman

Huntsville is mourning the death of a ground-breaking former city councilman.

Dr. Richard Showers died Saturday. He was 76 years old.

Dr. Showers served was first elected to the city council in 1988 and served the city's first district for 28 years.

"Dr. Showers was a tireless community champion who continuously went above and beyond for his district since first being elected to the Council in 1988," said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle. "His passion for serving others, diversifying Huntsville and improving quality of life for all citizens will not be forgotten. Our deepest condolences go to Dr. Showers' family and all those he touched throughout his remarkable life. We will never forget his contributions to making Huntsville the best it can be."

The city's Dr. Richard Showers, Sr. Recreation Center is named in his honor.

People at the center remembered Dr. Showers for always putting his community first.

"He was one of the pioneers, especially in this area for making it known that our people have needs, and our community has a deficit, and he wanted to ensure that those deficits were being met and fulfilled," said Angela Swain.

The funeral for Dr. Showers will be announced at a later date. Nelms Memorial is handling the arrangements.