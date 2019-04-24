Alabama State Troopers says a 27-year-old Huntsville man, Randall Rice, was killed in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday at 10:20 a.m. on Capshaw Road, two miles north of Madison.
Troopers say Rice was killed when the motorcycle he was driving collided with a Hyundai Sonata, and he was then struck by a Freightliner truck.
Rice was pronounced dead at the scene. The other drivers involved in the crash were not injured.
Related Content
- Huntsville motorcyclist killed in three-vehicle crash on Capshaw Road
- UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in crash with Huntsville Utilities vehicle
- Motorcyclist killed in wreck
- Madison Co. Sheriff's Office: Capshaw Road reopened, one suspect in custody
- Vehicle crashes into Huntsville garage; driver flees
- Tuscumbia man killed in two vehicle crash
- Huntsville man killed in Marshall County crash
- Huntsville man killed in Limestone County crash
- Motorcyclist dead after pursuit, crash in DeKalb County
- Huntsville Havoc parade road closures
Scroll for more content...