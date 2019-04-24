Clear

Huntsville motorcyclist killed in three-vehicle crash on Capshaw Road

Randall Rice was pronounced dead at the scene.

Posted: Apr. 24, 2019 7:32 PM
Updated: Apr. 24, 2019 7:34 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Alabama State Troopers says a 27-year-old Huntsville man, Randall Rice, was killed in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday at 10:20 a.m. on Capshaw Road, two miles north of Madison.

Troopers say Rice was killed when the motorcycle he was driving collided with a Hyundai Sonata, and he was then struck by a Freightliner truck.

Rice was pronounced dead at the scene. The other drivers involved in the crash were not injured. 

