Huntsville mom concerned after ambulance took 17 minutes to respond to 911 call

A mother says it took too long for an ambulance to respond when her son got hurt at a youth football game.

Jalil Wade got hurt at the Dr. Richard Shower Recreation Center. Wade said it happened at his youth football game on Tuesday night. Someone at the game called 911.

"The quarterback came beside me and ducked his head and then went back up under my chin and then my head snapped back," he said.

HEMSI said it took 17 minutes from when they received the call until they reached Wade on the field.

"There was nothing I could. I was at a point where I was vulnerable, and I couldn't help my child who was laid out on the field," said Wade.

Spokesman Don Webster said they got four other calls at the same time, and all 21 ambulances were busy with other calls. However, he told me an average response time is about 9 minutes.

"I was on the ground and i couldn't get up. I didn't know if i was okay or what was wrong," Wade added.

"It kind of upset me because why are they not here? Why is no one able to get him off this ground? Why is no one able to get him assistance?," said Sheree Simms his mother.

Webster said if Wade had symptoms such seizures or vomiting then the call might have been higher on the priority list or the fire department could have responded.

Wade was taken to the hospital, and his mom told me has whiplash and they're watching him closely.

WAAY 31 reached out to the City of Huntsville Thursday, they told us there's no requirement for leagues to have medics on standby for youth games. HEMSI told us anyone can hire an ambulance to come sit at a sporting event, but it comes at a cost.