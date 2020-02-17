Huntsville men react to proposed vasectomy bill

A proposed Alabama bill requiring men to get vasectomies is getting national attention.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz posted on Twitter, saying "a government big enough to give you everything is big enough to take everything...Literally!"

The bill would require men to get a vasectomy after the age of 50 or after their third child, whichever comes first.

Representative Rolanda Hollis said it's a response to the abortion law.

We spent the day talking with men to see what they have to say about the proposal.

Several men told WAAY 31 they don't expect this legislation to pass at all. They think getting snipped at a certain age isn't the same as the option to choose whether or not to go forward with a pregnancy.

"Say for instance I fall in love with a woman and she's still able to produce children and I'm 50 years old and she wants to have a kid...I mean, I don't know what to say to that," said Sage Wynn.

This was Wynn's reaction when he heard about the bill. It was just like many other men we spoke with on Monday.

Hollis introduced it on Thursday as a response to the abortion law passed last year.

"Okay. Hopefully, it's thought provoking. It's obviously not going to pass. It's not even intended to pass. It's just intended to point out ridiculousness," said Ben Tucker.

Tucker told us he understands this proposal is meant to get people talking about reproductive rights between men and women, but just thinks it's not fair to put an age on the procedure.

Along with age and maximum number of children, if passed, men would have to pay for the surgery out of pocket.

"My first thought about it was that's a little strange to mandate that I feel like," said Austin Armstrong.

The abortion law, passed last year, makes performing abortions illegal with a few exceptions.

Though some men told WAAY 31 they disagree with the way the state went about it, they don't think the male equivalent will go very far.

"For whatever reason, those are considered less ridiculous and I understand the emotional connotation associated, but it's just not thought out," said Tucker.

The bill is currently in committee, but if passed, it will go into effect three months after being approved.