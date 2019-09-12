Huntsville men charged with distributing fentanyl that led to 2017 Madison County death

Two Huntsville men are in custody for conspiracy to distribute the synthetic opioid painkiller, fentanyl, which resulted in a death, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Jay Town for the Northern District of Alabama.

Officials say a two-count federal indictment charges 35-year-old Antonio Lavar Burton, a.k.a. Fat Tony, and 35-year-old Quincy Cortez McClendon with conspiring to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl. The death happened in November of 2017 in Madison County.

According to Town's office, a grand jury returned the indictment against Burton and McClendon in August of 2019. He says the penalty for distributing a controlled substance that results in a death is 20 years to life in prison and a maximum fine of $1 million.

“A tiny fraction of a gram of fentanyl can be lethal, and as dealers add it to more and more drugs, it is causing both fatal and non-fatal overdoses,” Town said. “Death and destruction of this criminal behavior will not be tolerated, and will be severely punished.”

This was a joint effort by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Huntsville Police Department, the Madison County District Attorney’s Office and the United States Marshals Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert J. Becher Sr. is prosecuting the case.

McClendon was arrested on Tuesday in Huntsville after being found surrounded by guns. Read more about that here.