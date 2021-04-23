Huntsville mayor meets with protesters about policing

On Friday, Mayor Tommy Battle started a series of meetings to discuss policing with protesters and community activists. This comes after the Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council (HPCAC) released a 248-page report on the protests this past June.

WAAY 31 spent Friday at City Hall, working to learn what comes next in the process.

A spokeswoman for the city confirmed the mayor has meetings scheduled, but didn't share when they were happening or who they were with. So, WAAY 31 reached out to three groups organizing Friday night's protest in Big Spring Park. They said it was the first time they were hearing about any meetings with the mayor.

The leader of Black Lives Matter in Huntsville, Keith Young, said even though he didn't know about any meetings, he's glad to hear some like-minded groups are meeting with Mayor Battle.

"The work is going to get done by one of our counterparts that you don’t think is working with us," said Young. "It makes it easier, we’ll take the flack so you can fluidly move, and do what we need done.”

Mayor Battle is meeting with protesters and community activists to talk about policing and how we can become a united community.

Young said the city is growing, so it's good to hear that Mayor Battle is working to have it grow together, instead of apart.

“I’ll be way too late to start making changes five years from now when all of the problems that come with a big city are here," said Young. "If we don’t start working on them now, we’re going to have massive issues then. I can just applaud him for seeing that.”

Young said the findings from the HPCAC report is fueling his fire to stand up for what's right.

“This has spurred us on among a lot of other things that are going on in the country to keep going, and go a lot harder to be seen, to be heard, and to fight for justice. Not only for people who aren’t here anymore, whose voices got stolen from them, but the generations yet to come.”

He said the main thing he wants to see from the police moving forward is more transparency. The mayor's office told WAAY 31 these meetings are just one of many to build the community as one.