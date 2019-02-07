Huntsville mayor gives road work updates

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle held a news conference Thursday afternoon to provide updates on the city’s road resurfacing plan, pothole repairs and major roadwork projects for 2019.

The city will be adding a $7 million project to repave streets and a $600,000 project for street maintenance and repairs.

"Huntsville is a City on the move, and it is critical we keep up with our infrastructure," said Mayor Tommy Battle. "By investing heavily and strategically in expanding and improving our road network, we've been able to attract new industry and residents."

According to the city, the fiscal year 2019 budget includes more than 160 lane miles of new roadway infrastructure projects that total $275 million.

In 2018, more than $12 million was spent on repaving roads, and $7 million will be spent this year. Contracts bids open next week for the first 51 roads in the city's 2019 resurfacing list.

Below is the City of Huntsville's list of road work for 2019:

I. Restore our Road Projects (8 major transportation projects in partnership with ALDOT)

* 2 are completed (US72 East and South Parkway) totaling $70M

* 4 more are anticipated to begin construction this year*

* Cecil Ashburn

* Huntsville Northern Bypass (MLK extensions between Pulaski Pike and North Parkway)

* SR 255 (Research Park Boulevard)

* North Parkway at Mastin Lake

55 improved lane miles totaling $110M on these major Restore our Road corridors; construction anticipated to begin this year.

II. Local major transportation projects currently under construction utilizing regional MPO funds (partial list)*

* Martin Road Phase I began construction in mid 2018 - mid 2020

* Martin Road Phase II anticipated to begin construction mid year.

* Final phase of Zierdt Road began construction November 2018 -Mid 2021

* Church Street Phase I between Pratt and Monroe began in October 2018 - Late 2020.

30 lane miles totaling $65M in new roadway improvements

III. Other local roadway projects that are currently under construction or are anticipated to begin construction this year*

* Haysland Road Phase II

* Lowery Boulevard

* Greenbrier Parkway Extension

* Old Hwy 20 Improvement

* Hwy 431 – Turn Lanes/Median Improvements

* Governors Drive/Triana Blvd – Access Management

* Governors House – Lane Modifications w/ Bike Lanes

* Multiple Intersection Improvements/ Signal Timing Optimization

* Pratt Avenue/Five Points – Lane Modification, Parking, & Streetscape

75 lane miles totaling $100M in new roadway improvements