Huntsville mayor discusses Space Force while visiting Washington D.C.

Talks about Space Force and Alabama kicked into high gear in the Washington D.C. this week.

North Alabama leaders, including the mayors of Huntsville and Decatur, met with Senators Richard Shelby and Doug Jones this week, with talks centered around keeping the area growing.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said multiple locations across the country are being considered to host a sixth branch of the military. If Huntsville is one of them, it seems Redstone Arsenal would be the perfect place to host it.

Battle said he hopes Huntsville is chosen, but says he can't go into much detail about the discussions. He says the Air Force is leading the developments surrounding Space Force, and it is researching potential locations.

Battle continued to say Huntsville has done plenty of work in missile defense and developments with NASA, but establishing the sixth branch is still up in the air.

"There's still some questions as to if that is going to be an added level of bureaucracy or if that's going to be a necessity," Battle said. "I think the Senate and Congress are going to have to make a decision on that."

Just this week, more than three dozen former military and intelligence leaders sent a letter to Congress, urging them to create Space Force. Battle said he and his staff will be following all discussions in Washington D.C. on the topic, closely.