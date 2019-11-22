Huntsville massage therapist explains do's and don'ts after business shut down

WAAY 31 is hearing from licensed massage therapist after a massage business was shut down.

Mei Massage on University is the 5th north Alabama massage business to be shut down this year. It's accused of offering sexual services, and having unlicensed massage therapists. Four others are being investigated for human trafficking.

Terra Salisbury, a licensed massage therapist, said she doesn't want people to generalize what happened at Mei Massage to happening everywhere. She said what you should look out for before getting a professional massage.

'When we have people who are filling in and pretending like they are us..It gives a terrible name for us, and a lot of us love what we do."

Salisbury says she's been a licensed massage therapist for nearly 8 years, and has spent a lot of money on continuing education. She says in light of five recent busts in north Alabama, customers should feel empowered.

"They are in control of how the session goes. We tell them that they can undress to their comfort level. We kind of explain that if they are not comfortable taking off any undergarments even their shirts or pants that they are wearing they can leave those things on,' she said.

Salisbury said these signs are posted in every room at Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa where she is the lead massage therapist.

"All of those yellow areas that you see those are areas we do not work on at all. Those are completely off limits," she said.

She said if you enter a spa and feel it isn't clean or you get a bad vibe, you should immediately leave..

"Overall it should be a well lit area. Some other things you want to look out for is if people are using baby oil, anything like those. Those are non-authorized products for massage therapists. We have specific brands we can use," she said.

The state massage board suspended the license for Mei Massage Thursday. Friday, we learned it was already on probation for allowing employees to live on site. The board set a hearing in January to discuss the suspension.

The four massage parlors shut down for human trafficking are still closed. A 2018 law gives the Attorney General authority to go after a business in a civil manner before criminal charges are ever filed. We don't know if the a-g's office is investigating Mei Massage.