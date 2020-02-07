Huntsville massage parlor operators get 3-year ban for providing sexual services

An investigation into a Huntsville massage parlor providing sexual services for compensation has led to 2 people being banned from operating a business in Alabama.

Bing Ji and Shaofei Chen, both residents of Acworth, Ga., have surrendered the establishment license for Mei Massage and agreed they will not conduct massage business in Alabama for three years.

The order comes from the Alabama Board of Massage Therapy.

Ji is the owner of Mei Massage, 6945 University Drive, Huntsville, and Chen is the manager.

The Alabama Board of Massage Therapy suspended the license of Mei Massage in November after it said an investigation found the parlor was “operating a sexually oriented business in a manner that endangers the public health, safety and welfare of the citizens of the state of Alabama.”

“I greatly appreciate all the hard work that our board investigators and local law enforcement did to uncover these illegal activities to further protect the citizens of the state of Alabama in regulating this profession,” Keith Warren, massage therapy board executive director, said in a news release.