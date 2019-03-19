Huntsville man: Criminal befriended me, stole my identify, got job, leased Mercedes

A Huntsville man's identity and money were stolen from his own neighbor.

George David George was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Monday in Tennessee after he stole almost $3 million from investors in a social media network he claimed to operate. He was arrested in 2015, but he disappeared and was arrested again this year in Florida, where he was pretending to be a psychiatrist named Stephen Olivier.

At the Mercedes-Benz dealership in Huntsville, federal prosecutors said George posed as his neighbor, Stephen Olivier, and was hired as an employee under that name. Olivier said George was so detailed that he even made and handed out business cards with Olivier's name on it.

When George David George moved into Stephen Olivier's neighborhood back in 2017, they became friends.

"A new buddy, but you know, a little odd, but he was cool," said Olivier.

Olivier said he was applying for a passport to go to Europe, and a folder with important documents was in his kitchen when George would visit.

"...Out there grilling out, he would come in to get a drink or wash his hands, and I can just pretty much tell you that's where he got it," said Olivier.

Olivier said George stole his identity and credit card information. He got a job at Mercedes-Benz in Huntsville, leased a $70,000 Mercedes, and much more, all under Olivier's name.

"I had a place on the beach, a Mercedes, and I was a doctor down in Florida, an M.D. No doubt," said Olivier.

When Olivier got back from Europe, he saw charges on his account, including a hotel booked in Decatur.

"I just walked in and I said, 'I have a strange question for you,' but I said, 'Have I ever stayed here before?' She kind of looked at me like I was crazy and she said 'Do you have the dates?' I said 'Yeah.' I gave her the dates. She printed off the receipt and that was my 'aha' moment figuring out that George David George had really turned into me," said Olivier.

Olivier said law enforcement took it from there. He received all his money back, and any fraudulent charges on his account were wiped clean.

"It's happened to a lot of people. I didn't think it would happen to me, but you know, it is what it is. Life goes on," said Olivier.

Olivier said he is glad he caught the scam early enough.