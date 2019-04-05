Huntsville man who murdered wife, son gets life without parole

Judge Donna Pate has sentenced convicted killer Stephen Marc Stone to life in prison without parole for murdering his wife and son.

Stone killed his wife and son, 32-year-old Krista Stone and 7-year-old Zachary Stone, inside their south Huntsville home on Feb. 24, 2013.

During a hearing before his sentencing, Stone spoke and said he is sorry for what he did and wanted to receive the death penalty.

Stone’s attorney said they appreciate his ability to address the court, but believe he suffers from mental disturbance and it's impacting his ability to determine the criminality of his actions

A jury convicted Stone in February 2019, recommending two counts of life in prison without parole. For both counts, three jurors recommended the death penalty and nine recommended life in prison without parole. Pate had the final sentencing decision.

Authorities say Stone strangled his victims. The trial was pushed back several times for mental evaluations of Stone, but he ultimately was found competent to stand trial but pursued an insanity defense.