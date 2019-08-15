Huntsville man who murdered his mom gets 20 years in prison

Donald Mann will spend 20 years behind bars for murdering is mother. He will not be eligible for parole.
The sentence was issued Thursday.
Mann was arrested Jan. 22, 2018, and charged with murdering Betty Scalf, 83, by strangling her with his hands.
Police said Mann confessed to strangling his mother. It was believed she had been dead for several weeks by the time the body was found and Mann was arrested in January 2018.
Mann’s defense asked for him to receive probation because of a terminal liver disease, but that request was denied.
