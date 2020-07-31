Huntsville man wanted in South Carolina for kidnapping, assault, more

A Huntsville man is wanted for multiple charges, including kidnapping and assault, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department says it’s looking for Christopher Mariquez Pride, 33, who is wanted for assault first degree, kidnapping, grand larceny, burglary, unlawful carry and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

According to police, the charges are for an incident on July 28 on South Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach. They say Pride was in a stolen silver 2017 Hyundai Elantra with a Georgia license plate.

If you have information about the case, you can contact police at 843-918-1382 or by email at pdinfo@cityofmyrtlebeach.com. You can remain anonymous and should reference the report number, 20-013483.