Huntsville man taken to hospital after drive-by shooting on Blue Spring Road

Police say the victim was uncooperative with officers and wouldn't provide information to them at the hospital.

Posted: Jan. 22, 2019 10:17 PM
Updated: Jan. 22, 2019 10:20 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

On Tuesday around 7:20 p.m., Huntsville Police responded to Crestwood Hospital where an assault victim with non-life-threatening injuries had been brought after a shooting at Blue Spring Road.

The 21-year-old victim told officers he had been walking on Blue Spring Road when an older model large blue sedan drove by him and began shooting, striking him in the leg. Police say the victim was uncooperative with officers and wouldn't provide information to them at the hospital.

An investigator responded to the hospital and asked the victim to provide a statement, but he refused.

