On Tuesday around 7:20 p.m., Huntsville Police responded to Crestwood Hospital where an assault victim with non-life-threatening injuries had been brought after a shooting at Blue Spring Road.
The 21-year-old victim told officers he had been walking on Blue Spring Road when an older model large blue sedan drove by him and began shooting, striking him in the leg. Police say the victim was uncooperative with officers and wouldn't provide information to them at the hospital.
An investigator responded to the hospital and asked the victim to provide a statement, but he refused.
Related Content
- Huntsville man taken to hospital after drive-by shooting on Blue Spring Road
- Huntsville police on shooting scene off Blue Spring Road
- Man hospitalized in northwest Huntsville shooting
- Huntsville shooting sends man to hospital
- 1 hospitalized in Huntsville shooting
- Man hospitalized following shooting
- One person hospitalized after Huntsville apartment shooting
- Huntsville shooting sends 2 to hospital
- Man sent to hospital after shooting in West Huntsville
- One man hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Limestone Co.
Scroll for more content...