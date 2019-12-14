After years of uncertainty, a Huntsville family said they feel one step closer to getting some justice.

"After a while, you kind of, not forget about it, but it’s like, ok, you don’t think anything’s going to happen," said Damien Chisholm.

Damien Chisholm displays two pieces of clothing made after his nephew, Darrion Chisholm, was shot and killed in July 2012. Damien Chisholm displays two pieces of clothing made after his nephew, Darrion Chisholm, was shot and killed in July 2012.

He said it has been a relief knowing that someone is finally being held accountable for the death of his nephew, Darrion Chisholm, after he was shot and killed in July 2012.

"Yeah, justice is being served, you know and just glad that finally, some closure, mostly. And I think that’s what my sister felt and my mom and the rest of the family," said Chisholm.

The 18-year-old who went by the childhood nickname "Dooney" was murdered at the Quail Pointe Apartments in Huntsville more than seven years ago. Chisholm said since then, he's tried to think about fond memories with his nephew, like playing basketball.

"Sometimes he would joke with us about that cause that wasn’t his thing, but he would try. And I have the feeling sometimes it was just to impress us, but as he got older, we was like, “You don’t have to go the route that we did.” Be your own person," said Chisholm.

He said his last conversation with Darrion was about his nephew's love of cars and how much he wanted to drive.

"And I was like, ‘Well, if you do your part, I will do mine.’ I said, ‘I will let you use my car and I will take you to your driving test and everything.’ And he was like, ‘Ok cool.’ And unfortunately, that was the last, last conversation we had," said Chisholm.

Chisholm has worked with teenagers for the Boys and Girls Club since 2003. He said since Darrion's passing, he tries to instill in them a sense of self-love and value.

"I try to treat them as if I was talking to him and they don’t know that, but in my mind that’s how my approach is because I care for you, I want to see you do well, and at the end of the day, I want you to do right," said Chisholm.

Chisholm also told WAAY 31 News that Darrion died a few weeks before his son was born. He said being a father would've been an amazing experience for him.

"Yeah, and I think about that all the time. Just a few more weeks and he would’ve gotten a chance to. It's unfortunate, but like I said, through his son, it’s like he’s still here. I promise you, he’s still here," said Chisholm.

The two men charged with Darrion's murder are both currently out on a $60,000 bond each. Desmond Elmore and Corey Woods are both scheduled to stand trial in March 2020.