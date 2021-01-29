Huntsville man serving life sentence for murders of wife and son loses appeal

A Huntsville man serving life in prison for the murders of his wife and son lost his appeal on Friday.

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upheld the conviction and sentence of Stephen Marc Stone.

Stone was convicted of killing his wife, Krista, and their seven-year-old son, Zachary, in their South Huntsville home in 2013.

Authorities say Stone strangled the victims. He is serving his life sentence inside Donaldson Correctional Facility in Jefferson County.

