Huntsville man sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison for gun and drug charges

A federal judge sentenced a Huntsville man on Monday for gun and drug charges.

Steven Lewis Emery, 42, was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime and one count of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth between January 2018 and July 2019.

Emery pleaded guilty to the charges in March.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshal Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force investigated the case.