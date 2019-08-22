Huntsville man sentenced to 30 months in prison for odometer tampering

A Huntsville man was sentenced on Thursday for tampering with vehicle odometers to 30 months in prison, three years supervised release and more than $109,000 in restitution to the victims. The judge also entered a forfeiture judgment of $28,000.

The Department of Justice says 62-year-old Randy Greene was convicted in April of 11 counts of tampering with vehicle odometers and 3 counts of bank fraud. He was indicted at the end of October of 2018.

Greene of RJ’s Auto Sales on South Memorial Parkway was convicted for offenses that happened roughly between October 1, 2014, and November 2, 2016. The average discrepancy in vehicle mileage was 122,046 miles and the largest was 218,678 miles.

According to the DOJ, in the three counts of bank fraud, Greene was involved in a scheme to defraud Redstone Federal Credit Union. Officials say the fraud occurred when the credit union financed three of the vehicles with odometers that had been tampered with.

Eleven victims who purchased the vehicles from Greene and his business testified during the trial. According to the DOJ, they all said they would not have bought the vehicles or would not have paid what they did, if they had known the real mileage on the vehicles. Officials say the government also presented evidence from auction dealers who testified about the mileage on the vehicles when they were originally sold to Greene.

The DOJ says witnesses, as well as Greene, said during the trial that changing odometer readings is a clear violation of federal law.

For more information, click here.