Huntsville man robs pawn shop while armed with a knife

A Huntsville man is behind bars after Huntsville Police said he robbed a pawn shop on Thursday.

Investigators said Dana Cornelius Davis, 43, went to J&T Pawn on Governors Drive around 3 p.m. and stole cash from the register at knifepoint.

Back on July 19, Davis was arrested by Huntsville Police for fraudulent use of a credit card. He was released on a $5,000 bond on August 9.

Davis is currently in jail and is charged with First Degree Robbery. He has not received a bond yet for his latest charge.