Huntsville man robs pawn shop while armed with a knife

Dana Cornelius Davis, 43, is charged with First Degree Robbery. Dana Cornelius Davis, 43, is charged with First Degree Robbery.

Dana Cornelius Davis stole an unspecified amount of cash from J&T Pawn, according to Huntsville Police.

Posted: Nov. 9, 2018 12:19 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

A Huntsville man is behind bars after Huntsville Police said he robbed a pawn shop on Thursday.

Investigators said Dana Cornelius Davis, 43, went to J&T Pawn on Governors Drive around 3 p.m. and stole cash from the register at knifepoint.

Back on July 19, Davis was arrested by Huntsville Police for fraudulent use of a credit card. He was released on a $5,000 bond on August 9.

Davis is currently in jail and is charged with First Degree Robbery. He has not received a bond yet for his latest charge.

