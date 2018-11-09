Huntsville man robs pawn shop while armed with a knife

A Huntsville man is behind bars after Huntsville Police said he robbed a pawn shop on Thursday.
Investigators said Dana Cornelius Davis, 43, went to J&T Pawn on Governors Drive around 3 p.m. and stole cash from the register at knifepoint.
Back on July 19, Davis was arrested by Huntsville Police for fraudulent use of a credit card. He was released on a $5,000 bond on August 9.
Davis is currently in jail and is charged with First Degree Robbery. He has not received a bond yet for his latest charge.
